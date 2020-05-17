Microsoft to launch Android smartphone Surface Duo: Here's what to expect

Tech giant Microsoft is expected to shop its new foldable device Surface Duo this year. The company is planning to launch it with the last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The latest reports also suggest that the processor will be powered by 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB storage options.

According to Windows Central, the device will also feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos.

Microsoft’s new smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

The two displays on the Surface Duo are held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and the company had recently patented this new hinge mechanism as per World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

This new device operates on Android 10 OS however Microsoft might include a bunch of its own apps on the device which will be able to put the new foldable format to good use. The device will be shipping with a 3460mAh battery which seems a bit small by current industry standards, especially if it will be pushing two screens at a time.The device will be using USB Ttype-C port for fast charging.

Microsoft Surface Duo won’t be supporting 5G. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.

