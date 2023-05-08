Microsoft is reportedly working on a new version of ChatGPT for select users and organizations who have privacy concerns around the generative artificial intelligence platform. The company has signed a $10 billion deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for tweaked versions of the chatbot, allowing users or companies to use the AI platform without worrying about privacy, a report from The Information said.

The new version is coming at a time when various companies like Samsung banned the use of ChatGPT on its servers due to concerns around privacy and the leak of sensitive information. As a custom-made service, the new privacy-sensitive version can cost up to ten times more than the price of the current ChatGPT plus version, which is $20.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has faced criticism for privacy concerns with Italy even banning the artificial intelligence platform temporarily and other European countries also mulling over similar steps.

The new version can attract many big tech and banking organizations, which are currently restricting employees from using ChatGPT.

Apart from the new version, OpenAI is also inculcating other practices to develop confidence among customers regarding the safety of their data. Last week, OpenAI CEO told CNBC that the company is no longer using ‘customer’s data' to train GPT-4. "Customers clearly want us not to train on their data, so we've changed our plans: We will not do that," Sam Altman said.

Recently, a lot of tech leaders and politicians have raised their concerns about the rapid evolution of ChatGPT-like generative AI and the potential threats, such platforms can bring along. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has expressed his concerns about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence and said that he fears that it might fall into the wrong hands.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his views on the rapid changes in the artificial intelligence space and said that it can be good or evil, depending on the user.