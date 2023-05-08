Microsoft to launch new version of ChatGPT, will solve privacy concerns2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:52 PM IST
The company has signed a $10 billion deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for tweaked versions of the chatbot for privacy-focused users
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new version of ChatGPT for select users and organizations who have privacy concerns around the generative artificial intelligence platform. The company has signed a $10 billion deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for tweaked versions of the chatbot, allowing users or companies to use the AI platform without worrying about privacy, a report from The Information said.
