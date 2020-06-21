Microsoft to provide Android 11 update to Surface Duo: Report

Microsoft might soon launch a new foldable smartphone and no its not a comeback of Windows phones. The software giant is adopting a more conventional approach. The company is reportedly planning to launch its foldable smartphone Surface Duo in late July with Android 10. The recent leak claims that the phone will also be upgraded to Android 11.

A report by IANS claims that the upcoming device will come with Android 10 and will later launch it with Android 11. Google is expected to launch the official version of Android 11. Google recently launched the first beta version of Android 11.

A report by IANS claims that the upcoming device will come with Android 10 and will later launch it with Android 11. Google is expected to launch the official version of Android 11. Google recently launched the first beta version of Android 11.

Microsoft Surface Duo houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

The report claims that the company is also working towards making its Edge and Outlook apps natively compatible with the Duo's two-screen setup.

In terms of specifications, the Surface Duo is expected to sport mid-range specs. The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone will feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos.

The battery unit on the Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh unitand feature USB-C fast charging.

It won't support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.

