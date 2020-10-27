Microsoft to teach coding, data science with the help of a Netflix series

Microsoft had launched the Global Skills Initiative earlier this year which the company claims has managed to help 25 million people acquire new digital skills.

The company has launched another new learn module that goes through the basic but core concepts of important technologies like Artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning.

These new modules are Inspired by the new Netflix Original, “Over the Moon". It will take the user through beginning concepts in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. The new Explore Space with “Over the Moon" learning path includes three parts:

Plan a Moon Mission using the Python Pandas Library – Like Fei Fei, use data to plan your own mission to the moon. Ensure your rocket can not only get you there, but also bring you and all your moon rocks safely back to Earth. Analyze and visualize datasets with common data cleansing practices.

Predict Meteor Showers using Python and VC Code – Build a machine learning prediction model after cleansing a space-themed dataset on meteor showers. Incorporate Chang’e’s potential affects on meteor showers for an added complexity.

Use AI to Recognize Objects in Images using Azure Custom Vision – Repurposing the camera on the lunar rover, search through the moon’s surface for Fei Fei’s buddy Bungee before it’s time to head back to Earth. Use Azure Custom Vision to classify pictures of animals without ever writing code.

Microsoft uses story-driven partnerships in order to familiarize beginners with core concepts that otherwise seem daunting to a novice. Earlier, the company has partnered with NASA, “Wonder Woman 1984" and the Smithsonian Learning Labs to provide learn modules.

The protagonist in the new animated movie is a young female hero who has a passion for science and is empowered by her intelligence to explore space!

In a blog the company stated, “We believe it’s imperative to help everyone who wants it to have access to learning technology that powers the digital economy. Those who create technology will shape our future, and there shouldn’t be barriers to learning the skills required to do so. We’re helping prepare today’s learners for jobs of tomorrow in multiple technical fields, from development to data science and machine learning, and more. Our goal is to ignite the passion to solve important problems relevant to their lives, families and communities."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via