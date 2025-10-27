Microsoft ‘tricked users into pricier AI-linked 365 plans,’ says Australian watchdog; files lawsuit

Australia’s competition watchdog has launched legal action against Microsoft, accusing the tech giant of misleading consumers into purchasing higher-priced Microsoft 365 plans after the inclusion of its artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot.

Regulator alleges misleading price push The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said that, beginning in October 2024, Microsoft misled roughly 2.7 million Australian customers by implying they needed to upgrade to new, more expensive personal and family subscription plans that featured Copilot.

According to the regulator, the annual price of the Microsoft 365 Personal plan rose by 45 per cent to A$159 ($103.32), while the Family plan increased by 29 per cent to A$179 ($117) following the AI assistant’s integration.

Cheaper option hidden behind cancellation The ACCC alleged that Microsoft failed to make clear that a lower-cost “classic” version of Microsoft 365, without Copilot, remained available. Consumers were reportedly only informed of this alternative after initiating the cancellation process, a design choice the regulator said breached Australian consumer law.

“The omission of such material information and the presentation of limited choices created a false impression about available options,” the ACCC said.

Legal action and potential penalties The commission is seeking financial penalties, consumer redress, injunctions, and legal costs from Microsoft Australia Pty Ltd and its US parent company, Microsoft Corp.

Under Australian law, companies found guilty of misleading conduct can face maximum fines of the greater of A$50 million, three times the benefit obtained, or 30 per cent of adjusted turnover during the breach period if the benefit cannot be calculated.

“Any penalty that might apply to this conduct is a matter for the Court to determine and would depend on the Court’s findings,” the ACCC said, adding that it would not speculate on the outcome.