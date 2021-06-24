Microsoft has unveiled the new Windows 11 with an all-new UI along with subtle changes to the design of the operating system. The new update comes six years after the company had launched Windows 10.

The new Windows 11 gets a new Start menu without Live Tiles and a new positioning of icons on the taskbar. The new changes introduced are similar to Windows 10X.

Microsoft has also renewed its focus on apps with the new application store. The new OS also brings better compatibility with widgets. The OS also gets system-wide dark and light modes.

The new app store on Windows 11 will also support Android Apps through Amazon App Store. Users will be able to use the apps in a smartphone format similar to picture-in-picture mode with a new feature called snap layouts. The new feature will allow the OS to remember the shapes that the app was set in the last time it was used. The snap layout feature is an updated version of various split-screen options available on Windows 10.

View Full Image Supported Android apps can run on Windows PC

The software company has claimed that Windows 11 will come with new features that are built for business users, specifically those who the operating system with an external monitor. For instance, the OS will automatically adjust apps to a single screen when users undock a machine to take a call in a quieter room and then readjust them when the user re-docks the machine.

For gaming, Microsoft has launched a new Auto HDR feature to enhance visuals. Windows 11 will also comes with DirectX 12 Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass (sold separately)

