Microsoft unveils personal version Teams for video calls, chats, sharing

Software company Microsoft has introduced a new version of its popular work interaction platform called Teams. The company has now introduced a personal version of teams with similar features as the professional version but which can be used with a personal account.

The company has acknowledged that there are numerous platforms for instant messaging and video conferencing. However, this new Teams version will be targeting an audience that shares different kinds of media and information like location, documents and more with each other in a group on a regular basis.

The company has rolled out a preview version of the Teams app which will be made available to its Android and iOS users. This new version can be used to chat, make video calls, share lists, documents, calendars and location as well.

The company claimed that the preview version is already being rolled out and will be available to all users in coming weeks.

"Just like you do with Teams at work, you can stay connected with friends and loved ones through messaging and video calling. Create groups to chat and call, so you can stay connected with your family, your book club, your virtual Friday happy hour group, or whoever your group may be," informed Microsoft.

The app is being built to become a messaging hub for all kinds of communication. The company stated, "Teams will become the messaging hub for all your personal chats and video and voice calls, with fun features like sharing GIFs, photos, videos, documents, and even location already integrated".

The new version of Teams can also be integrated with the users other Microsoft 365 apps in order to share files from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint from within the app.

Microsoft claimed that the new version’s availability on web as well as the launch of the final version of the personal platform will happen by the end of this year.

