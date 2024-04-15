Microsoft users alert! Govt. warns against risk in Windows, Office, Bing and Outlook: How to protect your device
CERT-In warns of high-risk vulnerabilities in Microsoft products, affecting Windows, Office, Azure, Bing, and more. Attackers could exploit these to gain control, steal data, or disrupt services. Users urged to update systems promptly for protection.
CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has raised a significant warning regarding the safety of users utilizing various Microsoft services. This caution comes after the discovery of multiple weaknesses in Microsoft products, with the agency assigning a high severity rating to the issue.