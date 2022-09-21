Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update is here: What’s new, how to download and more

Microsoft says that the Windows 11 2022 version brings updates to the Start menu, faster and more accurate search, Quick Settings, improved local and current events coverage in Widgets board, and the No. 1 ask from you, tabs in File Explorer. The update also comes with system wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. It also adds voice access which allows users to control your PC and author text using only your voice. There is also a Natural Voices for Narrator feature which mirrors natural speech more closely, creating more pleasant-sounding audio to assist in reading or browsing the web.

