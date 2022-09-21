Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update is here: What’s new, how to download and more

Windows 11 2022 Update is rolling out in more than 190 countries and brings features like systemwide live captions, voice access to control PCs with your voice and Smart App control for added security.
Microsoft has started rolling out the next major version of Windows 11. Dubbed the Windows 11 2022 Update, it brings updates to the Start menu and tabs in the File Explorer window. The update also comes with new features like systemwide live captions, voice access to control PCs with your voice and Smart App control for added security. Announcing the update via a blog, Microsoft said that the Windows 11 2022 Update is rolling out in 190+ countries.
How to download
Windows laptop and PC users running Windows 11 can update their devices by opening the Windows Update settings screen. To do so
- Go to Settings
- Click on Windows Update
Here, select ‘Check for updates’.
If the update is available for your device, you can choose to download it immediately or pause update or change the time it downloads.
Microsoft says that the Windows 11 2022 version brings updates to the Start menu, faster and more accurate search, Quick Settings, improved local and current events coverage in Widgets board, and the No. 1 ask from you, tabs in File Explorer. The update also comes with system wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. It also adds voice access which allows users to control your PC and author text using only your voice. There is also a Natural Voices for Narrator feature which mirrors natural speech more closely, creating more pleasant-sounding audio to assist in reading or browsing the web.
The update also makes Snap layouts more versatile with better touch navigation and the ability to snap multiple browser tabs in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft is also introducing Focus sessions and Do Not Disturb to help users minimize distractions. It also adds new features to Windows Studio Effects4 to improve video and audio calls, new creator tools, additional gaming features and updates to the Microsoft Store experience.
Another worthy feature coming with Windows 11 2022 update is the addition of Smart App Control. The app blocks untrusted or unsigned applications, script files and malicious macros from running on Windows 11. It is said to be built on the same AI used in Windows Defender Application Control. It can also predict the safety of an application in real-time before it runs on your device.
