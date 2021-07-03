Microsoft 's Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) which pops up everytime there's a fault with the system running Windows operating system. With the launch of the new Windows 11 , the operating system is switching to the colour black. The change has not been made official by Microsoft yet.

According to a report by The Verge, the change has been spotted by users who have installed the preview build on their machines. The Windows 11 Preview was introduced earlier this week. The new black screen falls in line with other aesthetic changes introduced in the new operating system.

Blue Screen of Death pops up when a PC or laptop running Windows operating system encounters a fault. The machine often shuts down after the screen pops up. The Blue Screen helps the user identify the issue that caused the untimely shutdown. Microsoft also introduced a QR code on the Blue Screen to provide a short cut to information about the issue.

It's the first major change to the BSOD since Microsoft added a sad face to the screen in Windows 8 in 2012, and QR codes in 2016. Microsoft first introduced the BSOD in Windows 3.0, offering a way for IT professionals and support personnel to diagnose hardware and memory faults.

The sad face remains, as does the stop code and crash dump. The current preview of Windows 11 includes a green BSOD, a colour that Microsoft has been using for Windows Insider builds since 2016.

It's not entirely clear as to why Microsoft is changing the colour from blue to black, and the company isn't commenting on the change yet. The changes may not even be final.

