Microsoft Windows 11 will soon be unveiled, six years after the software-giant launched the Windows 10. Windows 11 is expected to introduce numerous changes to the operating system. The leaked build of the Windows 11 has given us a good glimpse into what to expect from the new OS.

The launch event of the Microsoft Windows 11 will start at 11AM ET (8:30 PM IST). The company will be streaming the event live via Microsoft event page.

What to expect from Windows 11

The company has not announced the name of Windows version officially. However, the leaked build has revealed not just the new name but also many of the major changes that will be evident with the new operating system.

In terms of aesthetics, one of the biggest change that will be witnessed with the Windows 11 is the absence of live tiles. Live tiles were introduced for the first time with Windows 8. Windows Start menu will comprise of icons, instead.

The taskbar will also get revamped look. The new taskbar makes the desktop much more symmetric with its placement at the centre. However, users are expected to get the choice to move back to the orientation similar to Windows 10.

The company had already set some changes in motion. the iconography in the current operating system. Many of the icons were being carried on from editions as early as Windows 95.

The software tech giant is also expected to fix some fundamentals in the windows which include the rearranging of apps issue on multiple monitors and better support for Bluetooth audio.

Microsoft is also working on its native app store to make more inclusions in terms of titles and as well as payment options. The inclusion of more apps will also incentivize developers to continue working with the operating system.

Microsoft is also expected to reward their developers and creators better to keep them engaged with the operating system. During the Build conference, Satya Nadella stated, "soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators."





