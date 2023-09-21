Software giant Microsoft Corp. Thursday said the company will start rolling out AI assistant Copilot for Windows from September 26 and Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprise customers from November 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat.

Copilot-branded AI assistants will provide a unified experience across operating systems, applications and devices, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

“We’ve seen that the most magical and empowering moments people have experienced with AI is when it’s informed with the context that extends way beyond what’s in front of them," Nadella said. “This requires that what we think of today as separate categories — search, productivity, operating systems devices — all come together and evolve," he added.

“Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance – with your privacy and security at the forefront. It will be a simple and seamless experience, available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and in our web browser with Edge and Bing. It will work as an app or reveal itself when you need it with a right click", the company said in a blog post.

With over 150 new features, the next Windows 11 update is one of its most ambitious yet, bringing the power of Copilot and new AI powered experiences to apps like Paint, Photos, Clipchamp and more right to your Windows PC, the software giant said.

Bing will add support for the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI and deliver more personalized answers based on your search history, a new AI-powered shopping experience, and updates to Bing Chat Enterprise, making it more mobile and visual.

The Redmond based software maker said it has also introduced powerful new Surface devices that bring all these AI experiences to life, and they are available for pre-order beginning today.