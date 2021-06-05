Microsoft Windows 11 will be revealed to the world on 24 June. The software giant has been tight-lipped about the changes that are to come. However, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella , at a developer conference in May, dropped a few hints about what users can expect.

In terms of possible announcements, the new Windows is expected to get an overhaul both in terms of aesthetics and functionality.

Microsoft is expected to introduce some significant UI changes to Windows which has been under wraps of the codename 'Sun Valley'. Similar to every major Windows update, Microsoft is also expected to introduce a new Windows logo for the operating system.

Small changes are already in motion. The company has been updating the iconography in the current operating system. Many of the icons were being carried on from editions as early as Windows 95.

The software tech giant is also expected to fix some fundamentals in the windows which includes the rearranging of apps issue on multiple monitors and better support for Bluetooth audio. Microsoft is also working on its native app store to make more inclusions in terms of titles and as well as payment options. The inclusion of more apps will also incentivize developers to continue working with the operating system.

Microsoft is also expected to reward their developers and creators better to keep them engaged with the operating system. During the Build conference, Satya Nadella stated, "soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators."

