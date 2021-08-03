Microsoft has announced the general availability of Windows 365 and the resources along with it to help users get more information about the cloud service.

The new Windows 365 cloud service helps users stream the PC to any compatible device without having to carry it around. Through Windows 365 users will be able to access both Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it’s generally available later this calendar year).

Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, streaming the full Windows experience—including all apps, data, and settings—to personal or corporate devices. Microsoft has named it Cloud PC.

The Cloud PC streams the operating system to provide a complete Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience regardless of location or device. The company claims that Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience. The users can stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and will soon be introduced to Linux devices too.

Since the state of the Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices, users can expect to get a consistent experience. However, the connectivity needs to be robust.

Microsoft will be selling the subscription for the new Cloud PC service in two different plans and various configurations.

Windows 365 Business is suited for organizations with up to 300 employees

Windows 365 Enterprise can be used for organizations with more than 300 employees

Pricing

The plans start at ₹1,555 user/month for Enterprise users with a configuration of 2GB RAM and 64GB of storage. For Business users the prices start at ₹1,865. However, under Windows Hybrid Benefit, there is a discount of up to 16% for customers who have devices with valid Windows 10 Pro licenses. This brings the price down to ₹1,555 user/month.

Windows Hybrid Benefit is available to customers who have devices with valid Windows 10 Pro licenses. Each person assigned a Windows 365 Business license with a Windows Hybrid Benefit license must be the primary user of a Windows 10 Pro licensed device, and that device must be their primary work device.

The prices for Business users goes as high as ₹12,605 user/month ( ₹12,295 with Windows Hybrid Benfit) with a configuration of 32GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

For detailed pricing of all available plans, click here.

