Microsoft Outage Live Updates: Windows users around the globe have been stuck in ‘recovery’ stage after a massive outage after a recent Crowdstrike update. Reports suggest that the outage has affected Airports, companies and government offices across the world. Crowdstrike has also acknowledged the issue in a recent support page where it states that the recent crashes on Windows are related to problems with the Falcon n sensor. It stated, "CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor. "Symptoms include hosts experiencing a bugcheck\blue screen error related to the Falcon Sensor. Our Engineering teams are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket." the company added.

Microsoft Outage Live: Sky News Sports Presenter shares pics as ‘Sky News is off air’ Sky News Sports Presenter Jacquie Beltrao has shared pictures and said that “We’re obviously not on air - we’re trying" As per Spectator Index report, Sky news is off air due to Microsoft Windows outage.

Microsoft Outage Live: Banks, 911 services, airlines affected as Microsoft Windows face global outrage According to Spectator Index, numerous major banks, media outlets, and airlines have experienced disruptions in several US states. Additionally, the London Stock Exchange has been affected, and Sky News is currently off the air. Emergency services, such as 911, are also facing interruptions in the US.

Microsoft Outage Live: Mumbai Airport’s check-in system down for IndiGo, Akasa and SpiceJet Airlines Mumbai Airport's check-in system are down for IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet Airlines, sources informed CNBC-TV 18. Global outage has impacted the Airport's service since 10:45 am today. Taking to social media platform X (formerly twitter), Akasa Air stated, “Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."

Microsoft Outage Live:Microsoft cloud outage causes airlines to ground flights Low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines and SunCountry reported outages that affected operations. While Frontier said a "major Microsoft technical outage" had hit its operations temporarily, SunCountry said a third-party vendor affected its booking and check-in facilities, without naming the company. Frontier cancelled 147 flights on Thursday and delayed 212 others, according to data tracker FlightAware. 45% of Allegiant aircrafts were delayed, while Sun Country delayed 23% flights, the data showed. The companies did not give details on the number of flights impacted.