Microsoft Outage Live Updates: Windows users around the globe have been stuck in ‘recovery’ stage after a massive outage after a recent Crowdstrike update. Reports suggest that the outage has affected Airports, companies and government offices across the world.

Crowdstrike has also acknowledged the issue in a recent support page where it states that the recent crashes on Windows are related to problems with the Falcon n sensor. It stated, "CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor.

"Symptoms include hosts experiencing a bugcheck\blue screen error related to the Falcon Sensor. Our Engineering teams are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket." the company added.