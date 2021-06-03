Microsoft to unveil new 'Sun Valley' Windows update this month: What to expect

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Washington: Microsoft is ready to unveil the next version of Windows. The tech giant has revealed the day when the new version of the operating system will be revealed on 24 June. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella had teased the big windows update in the last week of May during the annual Build conference for its developers.

At the Windows event, both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay be showcasing the latest advancements in the operating system. Microsoft's Windows event will start at 11 am ET (8:30 PM IST) on June 24.

In terms of possible announcements, the new Windows is expected to get an overhaul both in terms of aesthetics and functionality.

Microsoft is expected to introduce some significant UI changes to Windows under something codenamed 'Sun Valley'. As is customary with every major Windows update, Microsoft is also expected to introduce a new Windows logo for the operating system.

The company has already been updating the iconography in the current operating system, with many going way back to editions as early as Windows 95.

The software tech giant is also expected to fix some fundamentals in the windows which includes the rearranging of apps issue on multiple monitors and better support for Bluetooth audio. Microsoft is also working on its native app store to make more inclusions in terms of titles and well as payment options.

