Microsoft Word working on an even darker dark mode: Details here

Microsoft Word is testing another feature for dark mode lovers. To say the least, it's a darker dark mode for the Word docs.

According to a report on The Verge, the software maker has started testing an update to Word that will colour entire documents in a dark canvas.

Currently, Word has a dark mode that modifies the ribbon and toolbars, but the canvas still stays bright white. A future update to Word will include the ability to switch the canvas into dark mode, too, the report added.

A program manager on Microsoft's Word team Ali Forelli told the publication, "This has been a long-requested feature from many of Office Insiders and we're excited to make it happen."

He further added, "With Dark mode, you'll notice that the previously white page colour is now a dark grey/black."

While the canvas will change it will also adjust the colours in a document. Reds, blues, yellows, and other bright colours will be "shifted slightly to mute the overall effect of the colour palette" and match the dark background.

This new Word dark mode update looks similar to what currently exists in OneNote, which has options to switch between a dark and light canvas. There will be a Switch Modes button in the Word ribbon to change between a dark and light canvas, and options in Word to permanently disable the dark canvas, too.

As per The Verge, this darker mode is currently available to beta testers of Microsoft Office 365, so it should be rolling out to all Word users in the coming months.

How to use Dark Mode feature on Microsoft Word:

Windows:

To turn on dark mode in Windows 10, head to your Microsoft 'To Do' settings and select Dark theme. You can also select Use my Windows theme.

Android:

Microsoft 'To Do' will automatically use your Android theme settings. If you'd like To Do to use a different theme, open your 'To Do' settings and select Theme. You can select from Use my System theme, Light theme, or Dark theme.

iOS:

Microsoft 'To Do' will automatically use your iOS appearance settings. To turn on dark mode, navigate to your device's Settings > Display & Brightness. Under Appearance, select Dark.

Mac:

Microsoft 'To Do' will automatically use your Mac appearance settings. Navigate to System Preferences > General. Under Appearance, select Dark.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via