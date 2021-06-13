Microsoft’s Xbox app is set to come to televisions soon, says a new report. The company is in talks with television manufacturers to extend the Xbox Game Pass service to TVs by using its new xCloud service, which is meant to enable cloud-based gaming. As part of this process, the Xbox app will apparently come to both televisions and a streaming stick, the report said.

“We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs so all you’ll need to play is a controller," Liz Hamren, head of gaming experiences and platforms at Microsoft, said during a press briefing at the ongoing E3 gaming conference.

“We’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience," Hamren added.

The Xbox app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS app stores on smartphones, so the company could also be extending its reach by making apps for Android TV, Samsung’s Tizen operating system, and more. Hamren didn’t mention when these updates will come to market though.

Companies like Microsoft and Google have put a lot of faith in cloud gaming services like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud. Both services allow gamers to access high-end games without having to spend on expensive equipment, by offloading the bulk of the processing to the cloud. Adding the Xbox app to televisions should offer gamers access to Microsoft’s Xbox store and the games that are on it.

