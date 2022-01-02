OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Microsoft works to fix year-change problem with exchange emails


Microsoft said a problem related to the changeover to the new year was causing some email messages to become stuck on its Exchange platforms.

The company, in a blog post, said the problem was unrelated to security. Microsoft said it expected to have more information shortly about a fix. The post did not say how widespread the problem was.

The problem was causing messages to be stuck in transport queues on Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019, the blog post said.

“The problem relates to a date check failure with the change of the new year and it not a failure of the AV engine itself," the company said.

 

