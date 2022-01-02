Microsoft works to fix year-change problem with exchange emails

Microsoft works to fix year-change problem with exchange emails1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
The problem was causing messages to be stuck in transport queues on Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019, the blog post said
Microsoft said a problem related to the changeover to the new year was causing some email messages to become stuck on its Exchange platforms.
The company, in a blog post, said the problem was unrelated to security. Microsoft said it expected to have more information shortly about a fix. The post did not say how widespread the problem was.
“The problem relates to a date check failure with the change of the new year and it not a failure of the AV engine itself," the company said.
