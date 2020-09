Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November at $500

The next-generation Xbox game console finally has a price and release date: The Series X will be out Nov 10 for $499.99, Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday.

The device, which Microsoft calls “the world’s most powerful console," will support 4K graphics and feature a solid-state drive, allowing for faster loading times than previous video-game hardware.

On Monday, following a leak, Microsoft announced that its lower-priced model, the Xbox Series S, will be $299.99. That console, which is all-digital and less powerful than the Xbox Series X, will also go on sale Nov 10.

Microsoft had planned to release Halo Infinite, the next installment in the multibillion-dollar Halo game franchise, alongside both consoles, but it instead delayed the game last month due in part to challenges of working from home during the pandemic.

Microsoft’s biggest gaming competitor, Sony Corp, hasn’t yet revealed a price or release date for its upcoming PlayStation 5. Sony has sold more than 110 million units of its last console, the PlayStation 4. Microsoft doesn’t disclose how many Xbox consoles it’s sold.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.