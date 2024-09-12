Microsoft's 365 products down for thousands of users, shows Downdetector

Microsoft's suite of its productivity software was down for more than 16,000 users on September 12, reported the news agency Reuters, citing outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Thursday.

The latest Microsoft outage comes nearly two months after a faulty software update from the cybersecurity service provider CrowdStrike, which affected 8.5 million Windows devices. It made operations in multiple industries, ranging from airlines, banks, and healthcare, come to a standstill, according to the report. Microsoft shares are trading 0.46 per cent lower at $421.08 since opening, as of 10:44 a.m. (EDT).

“We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services," said Microsoft in a social media post on platform X, quoted in the report.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to queries about the nature and cause of this outage or when it expects a recovery. According to the agency report, its Azure cloud platform stated on platform X that it was investigating customer reports of a potential issue connecting Microsoft's services from AT&T networks.

The telecom operator AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the development. After the incident report topped at around 23,000 for Microsoft 365, there were signs of issues ebbing. Some people on social media said that Microsoft's services were up and running, according to the agency report.

Nearly 4,000 users reported issues with AT&T services, and more than 16,500 users stated that they were having problems accessing Microsoft's 365 products as of 9:12 A.M. (ET), according to Downdectector, an agency that tracks outages through the collection of status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, as per the agency report on Thursday. The Microsoft 365 productivity software suite includes Word and Excel, among other widely used tools.

“We've worked with the third-party internet service provider (ISP) and confirmed that a change within their managed-environment resulted in impact. The ISP has reverted the change and we're now seeing signs of recovery," said Microsoft in its service dashboard, as per the agency report.

