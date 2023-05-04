Microsoft's Bing AI Chatbot to soon let users post images, ask related questions

Microsoft's Bing AI Chatbot to soon let users post images, ask related questions2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Microsoft Bing will also get features such as the ability to use third-party services like OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha through Bing chat and get answers that include videos and charts
Microsoft is planning to add a host of new features to the OpenAI-based Bing search and chat. In an interview with Bloomberg, Yusuf Mehdi, a Microsoft vice president said the the company may add features like the ability to request and post images in an effort to sustain its renewed momentum in the market.
