Microsoft’s cloud doesn’t quite cover all

Investors have largely learned to look past Windows these days in favor of Microsoft’s far more important cloud business. But as Microsoft’s last report three months ago proved, even that isn’t immune to the slumping global economy. Azure, the cloud computing service that competes squarely with Amazon‘s AWS, grew revenue by 31% year over year. That slightly exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts, but it was still a record-low pace for the business. Things also aren’t looking like they will get much better anytime soon. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood noted that cloud growth moderated, “particularly in December," and projected revenue growth of 14% to 15% year over year for the company’s Intelligent Cloud segment during the March quarter—a deceleration of 11 percentage points from the same period last year.

