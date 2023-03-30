Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing chat to include ads soon

Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing chat to include ads soon2 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing Chat will start showing ads to the users in a bid to shore up revenue.
Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing Chat will start showing ads to the users in a bid to shore up revenue.
Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing chat is experimenting to include ads in its search results. The generative AI-based chatbot gives out responses in a more human-like manner compared to traditional search results.
Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing chat is experimenting to include ads in its search results. The generative AI-based chatbot gives out responses in a more human-like manner compared to traditional search results.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft corporate vice president Yusuf Mehdi confirmed that the company is “exploring placing ads in the chat experience to share the ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response."
In a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft corporate vice president Yusuf Mehdi confirmed that the company is “exploring placing ads in the chat experience to share the ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response."
Explaining the need for placing advertisements in the generative AI-based chatbot, Mehdi wrote, “The new Bing is helping to better address people’s search needs with new capabilities like chat, answers, and content creation. These new experiences have caused questions about what this might mean for content publishers in terms of traffic."
Explaining the need for placing advertisements in the generative AI-based chatbot, Mehdi wrote, “The new Bing is helping to better address people’s search needs with new capabilities like chat, answers, and content creation. These new experiences have caused questions about what this might mean for content publishers in terms of traffic."
A user on Twitter shared what the new ads on Bing search will look like. He wrote “Bing Chat now has Ads! It's going to be fascinating to see how the unit economics of Ads in language models will unfold and affect search advertising."
A user on Twitter shared what the new ads on Bing search will look like. He wrote “Bing Chat now has Ads! It's going to be fascinating to see how the unit economics of Ads in language models will unfold and affect search advertising."
The ad placement could be a cause of worry for users in the future as they may have difficulty distinguishing between ads and search results. Additionally, large language model-based technology is prone to what is called ‘hallucination’ meaning the chatbot can sometimes make stuff up which is not real. With ads interspersed between search results, it may become challenging for users to trust the chatbot.
The ad placement could be a cause of worry for users in the future as they may have difficulty distinguishing between ads and search results. Additionally, large language model-based technology is prone to what is called ‘hallucination’ meaning the chatbot can sometimes make stuff up which is not real. With ads interspersed between search results, it may become challenging for users to trust the chatbot.
Some reports on Thursday suggest that ads may have been included in the new Bing since its launch, but it's possible that they were not enabled for all users.
Some reports on Thursday suggest that ads may have been included in the new Bing since its launch, but it's possible that they were not enabled for all users.
On March 8, Microsoft announced that Bing search crossed the prestigious milestone of 100 million daily active users owing to the big boost due to millions of preview users for the new Bing.
On March 8, Microsoft announced that Bing search crossed the prestigious milestone of 100 million daily active users owing to the big boost due to millions of preview users for the new Bing.
Also Read: Microsoft brings Bing Image Creator to Bing and Edge: Here’s how to use
Also Read: Microsoft brings Bing Image Creator to Bing and Edge: Here’s how to use
Some users have been speculating that OpenAI's ChatGPT might compete with Google in providing search results in the future. However, the stakes became real when GPT-4 powered Bing Chat was released to the public, thereby connecting OpenAI's technology to the web. This has led to a conundrum over how to monetize generative AI-based chatbots and what the future of search could hold.
Some users have been speculating that OpenAI's ChatGPT might compete with Google in providing search results in the future. However, the stakes became real when GPT-4 powered Bing Chat was released to the public, thereby connecting OpenAI's technology to the web. This has led to a conundrum over how to monetize generative AI-based chatbots and what the future of search could hold.
OpenAI for its part has switched to a paid model for its latest language model GPT-4, charging users 20$ a month for all the amazing features.
OpenAI for its part has switched to a paid model for its latest language model GPT-4, charging users 20$ a month for all the amazing features.