 Microsoft’s latest 365 Copilot updates bring enhanced AI tools to Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams: All you need to know | Mint
Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 17 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 975.00 -1.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.80 -0.91%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 336.65 -0.50%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 416.25 1.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 507.45 -0.91%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Microsoft’s latest 365 Copilot updates bring enhanced AI tools to Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams: All you need to know
BackBack

Microsoft’s latest 365 Copilot updates bring enhanced AI tools to Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams: All you need to know

Livemint

uhe latest updates to Microsoft's 365 Copilot introduce innovative features like Copilot Pages for collaborative project management and Python integration in Excel. Additional enhancements in PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook aim to improve user experience and streamline enterprise workflows.

Announced on Monday, these updates include new functionalities across several Microsoft 365 applications, along with the introduction of Copilot Pages, a groundbreaking feature that facilitates real-time collaboration among multiple users on shared projects. (AP)Premium
Announced on Monday, these updates include new functionalities across several Microsoft 365 applications, along with the introduction of Copilot Pages, a groundbreaking feature that facilitates real-time collaboration among multiple users on shared projects. (AP)

Tech giant Microsoft is enhancing its 365 Copilot, an AI-driven tool designed for enterprise clients, with a series of innovative features aimed at improving productivity and collaboration. 

Announced on Monday, these updates include new functionalities across several Microsoft 365 applications, along with the introduction of Copilot Pages, a groundbreaking feature that facilitates real-time collaboration among multiple users on shared projects.

As per the Microsoft blogpost, one of the most notable enhancements is the Copilot Pages feature, which provides a shared, interactive space where both human users and the AI-powered Copilot can contribute and refine content. This allows teams to create, edit, and manage project data in a collaborative environment, streamlining workflows. 

Users can initiate Copilot by issuing a command, and the output is presented as a new page that is accessible by colleagues across the organization. Once the page is open, it operates much like a Word document, where users can insert tables, text, links, and images. Furthermore, users can prompt Copilot to autonomously add information, creating a seamless blend of human input and AI assistance. Currently, this feature is in beta testing with select businesses and is expected to roll out more broadly later this month.

In addition to the collaboration tools, Microsoft is enhancing other key apps within its 365 suite. For example, Excel now includes the integration of Python, enabling users with no coding expertise to perform complex tasks such as forecasting, risk assessments, and even machine learning. This functionality is driven entirely through natural language prompts, simplifying advanced data analysis for a broader user base. The feature is already available for public testing.

In PowerPoint, Microsoft has unveiled a Narrative Builder, a tool that allows users to generate an initial draft of a presentation with just one command. This feature creates a structured outline of editable topics, and in future updates, users will be able to attach files to the outline, enabling the AI to produce more refined drafts.

Other improvements include updates to Microsoft Teams, which now integrates spoken and written conversations to generate more accurate transcripts, and Outlook, where a new Prioritization feature helps users focus on the most urgent emails by analyzing the inbox.

Lastly, Copilot Agents, customizable mini chatbots designed for specific tasks, are being introduced to help automate workflows for enterprise clients. These agents can operate independently, processing tasks without the need for constant prompts. The agents are tailored with unique datasets to ensure relevant and precise results.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Sep 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue