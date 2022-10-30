Microsoft’s new security feature prevents spam attacks: All details

Microsoft’s new security feature prevents spam attacks: All details2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 09:16 PM IST
- As per a report by ZDNet, the company has rolled out ‘number matching’ in push notifications which will help prevent MFA attacks that rely on push notification spam.
- When ‘number matching’ is enabled, the Authenticator app asks the user to enter the number shown on the sign-on screen rather than just selecting ‘approve; when approving an MFA request. This will be a useful feature for admins whose users were unprepared for the MFA attack.