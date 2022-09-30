Microsoft’s real game with Activision

Microsoft has reportedly made a private commitment to Sony to keep “Call of Duty" on the PlayStation for several years beyond the current contract. But that pledge hasn’t assuaged the fear that the Xbox maker could eventually make the game exclusive to its own platform. “Call of Duty" is one of the industry’s most lucrative franchises, with its annual release for game consoles ranking as the bestselling title in the U.S. market for 11 of the past 13 years, according to data from NPD. That includes last year, when the most recent iteration, “Call of Duty: Vanguard," garnered the lowest critic scores in franchise history and sold poorly enough to cause Activision’s internal long-term targets to be “downwardly adjusted" six weeks after its release, according to a regulatory filing in February.