Microsoft’s struggles enter the metaverse10 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 08:03 PM IST
Problems plagued development of its HoloLens augmented reality headset; ‘we had the opportunity to own this market’
Problems plagued development of its HoloLens augmented reality headset; ‘we had the opportunity to own this market’
With its futuristic HoloLens headset, Microsoft Corp. grabbed an early lead in the race to the metaverse. Seven years later, its big push into augmented reality, which blends virtual imagery with views of the real world, has bumped up against the limits of the technology and the patience of company management.