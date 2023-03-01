Microsoft's Windows 11 update brings AI-powered Bing, iPhone integration, more

Microsoft has announced Windows 11 update with exciting new features. The search function on the taskbar will now incorporate AI-powered Bing, and the Phone Link app will make it simpler for iPhone users to connect to their Windows 11 PC. Furthermore, Windows 11's taskbar and widgets are getting upgraded with additional features, and even classic apps like Notepad are getting a major boost with support for multiple tabs.

Microsoft has announced that the new features will be available to users with the latest Windows 11 update. To check for updates, users can navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. It is worth noting that certain apps may require a manual update via the Microsoft Store. To update these apps, users can access the Microsoft Store app and go to the Library section. Additionally, it is important to keep in mind that certain features may not be available in all markets.

Windows 11 update: New features

Microsoft has added a Search function to the taskbar in Windows 11, enabling users to search for system settings or web results. The new update incorporates AI-powered Bing into the Search function, allowing users to obtain answers more quickly and efficiently than before.

The company introduced AI-powered features to Bing, Edge, and Skype, allowing users to search for answers in a conversational manner, similar to ChatGPT. The results are presented in a more user-friendly way, with information curated from online sources. However, unlike the ChatGPT chatbot, Bing AI provides citations for its sources. The upcoming Windows 11 update will incorporate this feature into the Search function on the taskbar, but only for users with access to the Bing AI preview.

Microsoft is also rolling out a new feature that enables iPhone users to access their data directly on a Windows PC. The updated Phone Link for iOS allows users to link their iPhone to their Windows PC, allowing them to make calls or check text messages on their computer, which are synced with their iPhone. The feature is being gradually introduced to users.

To use this feature, users must have the Phone Link app on their Windows 11 device. The app will display a new prompt for iPhone users, which will be located alongside the Android option. After granting necessary permissions, iPhone users will need to scan a QR code to initiate the syncing process. It is worth noting that this feature will only be available to users on the Windows Insider program (beta) initially, and its availability for all users is currently uncertain.

Moreover, the company has added a new feature to Windows 11 called Widgets, which enables users to check information such as sports updates, stock prices, weather forecasts, and schedules. In addition, the new update will incorporate access to Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, Meta, and Spotify into the Widgets feature.

The Windows Studio Effects tool, which utilizes AI to enhance the calling feature, will now be directly integrated into the taskbar's quick settings. However, it's important to note that this feature is hardware-dependent, so not all PCs will receive this update.

In addition, the Snipping Tool on Windows 11 will now include a screen recording feature. To utilize this function, users can open the Snipping Tool and select the "record" option. Microsoft has noted that recordings will automatically be saved to a default folder. Alternatively, users can use the shortcut Windows key + Shift key + S to activate the screen recording function.