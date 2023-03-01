Microsoft's Windows 11 update brings AI-powered Bing, iPhone integration, more
- Microsoft has announced that the new features will be available to users with the latest Windows 11 update. To check for updates, users can navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.
Microsoft has announced Windows 11 update with exciting new features. The search function on the taskbar will now incorporate AI-powered Bing, and the Phone Link app will make it simpler for iPhone users to connect to their Windows 11 PC. Furthermore, Windows 11's taskbar and widgets are getting upgraded with additional features, and even classic apps like Notepad are getting a major boost with support for multiple tabs.
