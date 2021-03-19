Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Midsize enterprises need to be proactive to stay secure: Gartner

Midsize enterprises need to be proactive to stay secure: Gartner

Midsize enterprises face security risks from five major sources – cyber criminals, insiders, hacktivists, hackers, and nation/governance,
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Due to budget constraints, 57% midsize enterprises do not have a chief information security officer. These organizations usually have less than 30 members in their IT teams which means a reduced focus on security specialists

Bengaluru: Midsize enterprises, which typically have smaller teams and limited IT budgets, need to proactively invest in people, processes, and technology to secure themselves from digital threats, Patrick Long, principal analyst, Gartner said on second day of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit India.

“Security leaders of midsize enterprises are faced with the tough challenge of making the most of the limited resources…they should prioritize to stay current and proactive in protecting the organization and managing risk effectively," Long said.

Due to budget constraints, 57% midsize enterprises do not have a chief information security officer (CISO). These organizations usually have less than 30 members in their IT teams which means a reduced focus on security specialists.

Midsize enterprises face security risks from five major sources – cyber criminals, insiders, hacktivists, hackers, and nation/governance, according to Gartner.

To overcome these risks, midsize security leaders need to proactively invest in technologies and tools required to mitigate the threats. In teams, where hiring a full-time CISO is not feasible, IT leaders can choose from alternatives such as virtual CISOs or outsourcing.

IT leaders of midsize enterprises need to assess the risk versus value while deploying game-changing technologies such as big data security, artificial intelligence, and cloud, Long said.

