Millions affected by Google Chrome password glitch on Windows: Here's what happened
In a recent crisis, tech giant Google faced significant backlash following a critical glitch in Google Chrome that led to the disappearance of passwords for approximately 15 million Windows users. The incident occurred on July 24 and 25, impacting a wide array of sectors including medical institutions, airlines, and banks.