Millions of Indians downloaded these 28 scam Android apps promising WhatsApp and call records, Google takes action

Apps claiming to reveal someone else’s call history may sound tempting on paper, but a new report suggests millions of Android users may have been scammed with promises of revealing details about people who called them. The report by security research firm ESET has revealed that 28 scam Android apps available through the Google Play Store were downloaded more than 7.3 million times and tricked users into paying for fabricated data.

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How did 28 Android apps scam users? The apps, collectively named “CallPhantom” by researchers, falsely claimed that they could retrieve private call logs, SMS records, and even WhatsApp call history for any phone number entered by the user. In reality, the apps simply generated fake data and asked users to pay subscriptions to unlock the fabricated “results”.

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According to ESET, the investigation began after researchers spotted a Reddit post discussing an app called “Call History of Any Number”. The app, published under the developer name “Indian gov.in”, claimed that it could retrieve the call history of any phone number supplied by the user.

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Not only was the app not linked to the Indian government, the researchers also found that the call history data provided by the app was entirely fabricated. The app instead generated random phone numbers and paired them with hardcoded names, call durations, and timestamps embedded directly inside the app’s code.

Victims were then shown these fake call records, but only after being prompted to pay for a subscription.

Call History app scam

The researchers later discovered 27 more apps operating in a similar manner on the Play Store. ESET said it reported the apps to Google on December 16, 2025, after which all of them were removed from the platform.

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What's even more worrying is that the campaign primarily targeted users in India and other Asia-Pacific regions. Many of these apps also came with India’s +91 country code preselected and support for UPI payments.

Subscription prices for these apps varied widely, with some of them charging as much as $80 for yearly plans, while lower-tier subscriptions averaged around €5.

App Name Package Name Downloads Call history : any number deta calldetaila.ndcallhisto.rytogetan.ynumber 3M+ Call History of Any Number com.pixelxinnovation.manager 1M+ Call Details of Any Number com.app.call.detail.history 1M+ Call History Any Number Details c.call.ofany.mobiledetail 500K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.cddhaduk.callerid.block.contact 500K+ Call History Of Any Number com.basehistory.historydownloading 500K+ Call History of Any Numbers com.call.of.any.number 100K+ Call History Of Any Number com.rajni.callhistory 100K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.callhistory.calldetails.callerids.callerhistory.callhostoryanynumber.getcall.history.callhistorymanager 100K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.callinformative.instantcallhistory.callhistorybluethem.callinfo 100K+ Call History Any Number detail com.call.detail.caller.history 100K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.anycallinformation.datadetailswho.callinfo.numberfinder 100K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.callhistory.callhistoryyourgf 100K+ Call History Any Number com.calldetails.smshistory.callhistoryofanynumber 50K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.callhistory.anynumber.chapfvor.history 50K+ Call History of Any Number com.callhistory.callhistoryany.call 50K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.name.factor 50K+ Call History Of Any Number com.getanynumberofcallhistory.callhistoryofanynumber.findcalldetailsofanynumber 50K+ Call History Of Any Number com.chdev.callhistory 10K+ Phone Call History Tracker com.phone.call.history.tracker 10K+ Call History- Any Number Deta com.pdf.maker.pdfreader.pdfscanner 10K+ Call History Of Any Number com.any.numbers.calls.history 10K+ Call History Any Number Detail com.callapp.historyero 1K+ Call History - Any Number Data all.callhistory.detail 500+ Call History For Any Number com.easyranktools.callhistoryforanynumber 100+ Call History of Numbers com.sbpinfotech.findlocationofanynumber 100+ Call History of Any Number callhistoryeditor.callhistory.numberdetails.calleridlocator 50+ Call History Pro com.all_historydownload.anynumber.callhistorybackup 50+