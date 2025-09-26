Minecraft 1.21.9 RC: Players can test latest bug fixes ahead of full release

Mojang has released the first, and potentially final, release candidate for Minecraft Java Edition 1.21.9. The update comes as the development team looks to finalise the next patch, with the aim of ensuring a smooth launch for the full version.

Minecraft 1.21.9 Release Candidate 1 Now Available According to Mojang, if no further issues are discovered, this release candidate will be the last step before the official 1.21.9 update rolls out to players worldwide. “Happy mining!” the team said in a statement accompanying the release.

Bug Fixes in This Release This release candidate addresses several bugs reported in previous versions, including an issue where creakings could spawn even when the “spawnMonsters” game rule was set to false (MC-302243), and a visual bug where the texture in the centre of conduits appeared upside down (MC-302278).

Players wishing to try the release candidate can do so via the Minecraft Launcher by enabling snapshots in the “Installations” tab. Mojang warns that testing versions can corrupt worlds, so players are advised to back up their data or run the update in a separate folder from their main game worlds.

For those hosting servers, the cross-platform server jar is also available, allowing players to test the update in multiplayer environments.

Mojang encourages players to report any bugs they encounter through the official Minecraft Issue Tracker and to share feedback on the Feedback site or via the official Minecraft Discord community.

Final Opportunity for Players As 1.21.9 approaches its official release, this release candidate offers a final opportunity for players to help polish the game and ensure a smoother experience for all.