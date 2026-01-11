Minecraft Bedrock Realms users report widespread loading and connection issues: What we know so far

Minecraft Bedrock Realms appeared to suffer a significant service disruption on Saturday, leaving thousands of players unable to access their worlds for several hours.

Users took to social media and outage tracking platforms to report persistent loading problems, with many saying they were unable to connect to servers or enter gameplay as normal.

Spike in complaints reported by DownDetector According to outage monitoring site DownDetector, reports of issues began rising around 12 pm EDT. The number of complaints climbed rapidly, peaking at more than 4,000 reports as players encountered difficulties accessing the Realms service.

Advertisement

Most of the reported problems were linked to server connectivity, suggesting a backend issue rather than individual user errors.

Server connection issues dominate reports DownDetector data showed that 93% of affected users in the United States experienced server connection failures. A smaller portion reported problems launching the game, accounting for 5% of complaints, while 2% cited login-related issues.

The outage appeared to primarily impact Minecraft Bedrock Edition players who rely on Realms for private multiplayer worlds.

Also Read | Is Minecraft down? Gamers report login and server issues

Multiple US cities affected Several major cities were reportedly highlighted as hotspots during the disruption. Los Angeles, Houston, Tampa, Chicago and Minneapolis were among the locations showing the highest number of outage reports.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, neither Mojang nor Microsoft had issued a detailed public explanation for the incident, and it remained unclear how long the service disruption lasted in total.

Minecraft Bedrock Realms allows players to host always online multiplayer worlds across platforms, making outages particularly disruptive for users who depend on the service for cooperative gameplay.

What is Minecraft? Minecraft is a sandbox-style game that lets players create and explore vast three-dimensional worlds made up of block-like elements. Gamers can design everything from simple homes to complex farms and sprawling cities using these digital blocks.

The game was created by Mojang Studios and officially launched in 2011.

The game was created by Mojang Studios and officially launched in 2011. In 2014, Microsoft purchased the Swedish developer in a deal valued at $2.5 billion. The takeover came shortly after Amazon Web Services revealed that Mojang had selected its cloud infrastructure to support Minecraft Realms, according to an earlier report by CNBC.