Minecraft takes learning to new heights with NASA's Artemis Moon Mission

Minecraft takes learning to new heights with NASA's Artemis Moon Mission2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:41 PM IST
- NASA stated that in these newly developed Minecraft worlds, gamers can replicate the actions of the real NASA Artemis team who are working to bring humans back to the Moon. This includes building and launching a rocket, as well as maneuvering their Orion spacecraft.
The US space agency, NASA, has announced that children using Microsoft's game-based learning platform, Minecraft, can now simulate building and launching a rocket to the Moon, similar to the real-life Artemis team.
