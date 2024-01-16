Ministry of information and broadcasting to pilot D2M broadcast technology
Industry challenges persist for the pilot launch of D2M broadcasting, as smartphones will require specialized chips or add-on dongles. Saankhya Labs has unveiled a chip and dongle that could tap millions of users for D2M broadcasting, with plans to reach a scale of 10 million users.
New Delhi: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) is planning a pilot test for direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcast transmissions. However, talks of the pilot remain at early stages for a technology that has so far received considerable pushback from telecom operators and other technology companies.