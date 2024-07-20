Technology
Why cyber insurance plans may need to include buggy software updates
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 20 Jul 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Summary
- Under normal circumstances, such a question would sound odd since one would assume that most companies would have insured themselves against data breaches, ransomware attacks, cyberattacks and other such business interruptions or even power outages. But Friday, 19 July, was not a normal day.
Your company may be sufficiently insured if your business is interrupted due to data breaches or hacking incidents. But does it also cover losses due to software updates, especially in a world of interconnected devices, where a buggy software update on a central server could impact multiple devices like computers, smartphones, smart kiosks, ATMs, smart TVs, etc., and hence impact many business channels, simultaneously?
