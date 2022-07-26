Mint Explainer: How the 5G battle for bands plays out

This band, also known as the mmWave band, allows extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput and ultra-low latency but only over short distance. Indian market does not have enough devices supporting this band but this does not mean the band is not an essential part of 5G networks. Initially, operators are likely to use this band mainly for enterprise applications, captive networks and at selected dense urban areas for hotspots. Later, it can come into the bigger picture when there are use cases in place that demand that type of speeds, supported with device availability. This band also has a huge economic advantage. By purchasing this band, telcos can greatly reduce their spectrum usage charge liabilities on their overall spectrum purchases and existing levies on airwaves bought previously.

