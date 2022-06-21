Mint Explainer: Is AI approaching sentience and should we worry?

What's so eerie about LaMDA? LaMDA, short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications, is a conversational natural language planning (NLP) AI model that can have open-ended contextual conversations with remarkably sensible responses, unlike most chatbots. The reason is that similar to languages like BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers) with 110 million parameters, and GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) with 175 billion parameters, LaMDA is built on the Transformer architecture—a deep learning neural network Google Research invented and open-sourced in 2017—which produces a model that can be trained to read many words regardless of it being a sentence or paragraph, and then predict what words it thinks will come next. But unlike most other language models, LaMDA was trained on a dialogue dataset of 1.56 trillion words that gives it far superior proficiency for understanding context and responding suitably. It’s like how our vocabulary and comprehension increase by reading more and more books – this is typically on how AI models too get better at what they do, by more and more training.