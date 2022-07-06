Mint Explainer: What 5G means for you, India and telcos4 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 10:06 PM IST
Before 5G ushers in the promised tech-utopia, there will be teething troubles and challenges for the telecom sector
Before 5G ushers in the promised tech-utopia, there will be teething troubles and challenges for the telecom sector
For data-hungry India, the upcoming 5G auctions will herald another telecom revolution. It goes beyond super-fast downloads and uploads, or glitch-free video calls, live streaming, and real-time gaming. 5G holds the promise of a tech utopia — from automated cars, to robotic surgeries and much more futuristic technology. 5G may also end the monopoly of telecom companies over telecom services as the government is allocating spectrum to private enterprises too, a move that has become controversial. But that could be just a teething trouble. It’s the biggest spectrum auction with 72,000 MHz up for grabs.