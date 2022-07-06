Mint Explainer: What 5G means for you, India and telcos

Free voice calls and cheap and high-speed data ensured the rapid spread of 4G in India. Almost the entire country has now adopted it. Can 5G too emerge as the technology of choice for most Indians as rapidly? It may take a while. Telcos will likely price 5G services higher than 4G. Unless, as some analysts suggest, they bump-up 4G tariffs to a level where they offer 5G as well. In a price-conscious market, this could mean a slower adoption of 5G by Indians. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether there will be adequate supply of 5G handsets in India to begin with. 5G phone shipments only touched 30 million in 2021 while India has more than a billion telecom users.