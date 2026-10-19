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Mint Explainer: What makes a cloud sovereign?

Radhika P Nair
4 min read19 Oct 2026, 03:51 PM IST
The case for sovereign cloud has become more compelling as cloud infrastructure has moved from an IT service to strategic infrastructure.
The case for sovereign cloud has become more compelling as cloud infrastructure has moved from an IT service to strategic infrastructure.
Summary

As AI transforms computing infrastructure into a strategic asset, India is building a sovereign-cloud policy—raising the question of whether local data storage is enough without full control over physical hardware, encryption, and jurisdiction.

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As the Indian government prepares to release a comprehensive consultation paper on AI regulation, data control and infrastructure ownership have emerged as critical priorities. With nations racing to build sovereign AI, true technological independence hinges on controlling the underlying cloud power, chips, and data centers that drive AI models. To address growing concerns over sensitive data and system access, MeitY has set up a committee to frame a sovereign-cloud policy. Mint explains what sovereign AI entails, why India needs a sovereign cloud, and whether domestic firms must build it.

As the Indian government prepares to release a comprehensive consultation paper on AI regulation, data control and infrastructure ownership have emerged as critical priorities. With nations racing to build sovereign AI, true technological independence hinges on controlling the underlying cloud power, chips, and data centers that drive AI models. To address growing concerns over sensitive data and system access, MeitY has set up a committee to frame a sovereign-cloud policy. Mint explains what sovereign AI entails, why India needs a sovereign cloud, and whether domestic firms must build it.

1. What does it mean for AI to be sovereign?

AI sovereignty is often understood as a nation's ability to develop or control its own AI technology and models. But that is only part of the picture, as AI systems require data, computing power, and cloud infrastructure to train, operate, and scale. Access to computing power—particularly the GPUs required to train and run AI systems—and control over the supporting infrastructure are therefore strategically critical.

For instance, if sensitive Indian data is processed on computing and cloud infrastructure controlled by a foreign entity, questions arise over who can access that data, who operates the systems, and which jurisdiction applies. This makes controlling the cloud infrastructure where AI systems are trained and run a core element of AI sovereignty. Consequently, AI sovereignty cannot be viewed solely through the lens of AI models, technology, or tools. The underlying rails on which these systems run are just as important, if not more so, especially when handling government or other sensitive information.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What’s at stake for consumer companies this festive season?

2. What makes a cloud sovereign?

Simply locating servers in India does not make a cloud sovereign. To date, policy has focused primarily on data residency and localization. However, for a cloud to be truly considered sovereign, a country may need control over the physical infrastructure, the cloud technology and software control systems that manage it, operations and administration, encryption keys, and data access.

There must also be explicit clarity on which country's laws govern the provider and its access to relevant data. These details are critical because a cloud platform can physically reside in India while its underlying technology or operational control remains with a foreign-headquartered firm governed by another nation's laws. India’s proposed framework will need to address these complex requirements, including how critical workloads can remain operational and controlled even during external disruptions.

Also Read | Cancer drug prices: What the 30% margin cap means

3. Why does India want a sovereign cloud now?

The case for a sovereign cloud has grown more compelling as cloud infrastructure has transitioned from an ordinary IT service to strategic national infrastructure, particularly with the rise of AI. Access to computing power, advanced chips, data, and the underlying infrastructure on which AI systems operate is increasingly a matter of national security and competitiveness.

The US-China technology rivalry demonstrates how control over AI infrastructure can be weaponized as a geopolitical tool, as seen with US export controls restricting China's access to advanced chips. India's government has begun responding directly to these concerns. MeitY established the sovereign-cloud committee in August and held consultations with Google, AWS, and Apple in September. C-DAC has since issued an EoI for sovereign cloud services along with a tender for sovereign AI cloud and data-centre infrastructure, signaling that the government is transitioning from defining the regulatory framework to actively procuring the infrastructure.

Also Read | India issues first ever AI agent cyber-attack warning. What’s at stake?

4. Can foreign cloud companies provide a sovereign cloud?

Global cloud companies argue that sovereignty does not necessarily require domestic ownership. Microsoft, for instance, has positioned its new Hyderabad data-centre region, India South Central, as part of its “Sovereign Public Cloud” offering, featuring controls over data residency, encryption keys, and operational access.

A Microsoft executive told Mint in a September interaction that Indian customers could obtain “full sovereign control” over their data, including where it resides, which data centres are used, and which laws apply. AWS, too, provides digital-sovereignty controls and has partnered with Yotta to run sensitive government workloads inside NIC data centres using AWS services. Google offers similar sovereign-cloud capabilities, including dedicated and air-gapped infrastructure.

The question for India, then, is whether these technical and operational controls are sufficient to meet its definition of sovereignty, or whether a sovereign cloud must also entail Indian ownership, control under Indian law and jurisdiction, or both.

Also Read | Will Sebi’s changes to bonds help NBFCs?

5. Does India need Indian cloud companies to build a sovereign cloud?

This is ultimately a question of how India defines sovereignty. Indian ownership could provide the government with greater control over technology, infrastructure, and operations while reducing reliance on companies subject to foreign jurisdictions. Indian technology firms are already positioning themselves to provide sovereign cloud infrastructure for government and enterprise workloads.

TCS, for instance, has developed SovereignSecure Cloud—an indigenous cloud tailored for government, public-sector, and regulated workloads—while Airtel’s Cloud offers control over the data, control plane, operations, and jurisdiction from within India. Yotta has likewise built sovereign AI infrastructure aimed at government and enterprise workloads.

However, mandating an Indian provider could also mean forfeiting some of the scale, technology, and investment available from global hyperscalers. The central question, then, is whether India needs a domestic alternative to AWS, Microsoft, and Google, or whether it simply requires sufficient control over both foreign and domestic providers to ensure the cloud is sovereign. The path India chooses will determine whether it builds a parallel domestic cloud ecosystem or creates sovereignty standards that both global and Indian providers can meet.

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Meet the Author

Radhika P Nair

Radhika P Nair is National Editor at Mint, bringing two decades of journalistic rigour to the newsroRead more

om. Since joining Mint in September 2025, she has specialised in crafting high-impact analytical narratives for Mint Long Story, focusing on startups, consumer brands, technology, the internet economy and travel.<br><br>A veteran of India’s digital evolution, Radhika has tracked the country’s startup ecosystem for over 15 years. She has reported on the rise of pioneers such as Flipkart, Zomato, Freshworks and Paytm from their nascent stages. Her career is defined by marquee reportage, including breaking the news of Flipkart’s historic $1-billion fundraise in 2014, then the largest by an Indian startup.<br><br>Before Mint, Radhika was Editorial Head at YourStory Media and contributed to leading publications including The Economic Times, NDTV Profit and Outlook Traveller. Her work is characterised by a human-focused, data-driven approach that seeks to understand shifting consumer behaviour with accuracy and depth. She is a two-time recipient of the Best Story of the Year award at The Economic Times. Notably, her Mint Long Story on Kochi’s water metro was cited in the 2026 Economic Survey of the Government of India.<br><br>Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Journalism, where she secured the first rank, and is a university gold medallist in Economics. Based in Chennai, she is an avid traveller who finds joy in a well-cooked meal and is rediscovering her passion for fiction.

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HomeTechnologyNewsMint Explainer: What makes a cloud sovereign?

Mint Explainer: What makes a cloud sovereign?

Radhika P Nair
4 min read19 Oct 2026, 03:51 PM IST
The case for sovereign cloud has become more compelling as cloud infrastructure has moved from an IT service to strategic infrastructure.
The case for sovereign cloud has become more compelling as cloud infrastructure has moved from an IT service to strategic infrastructure.
Summary

As AI transforms computing infrastructure into a strategic asset, India is building a sovereign-cloud policy—raising the question of whether local data storage is enough without full control over physical hardware, encryption, and jurisdiction.

Gift this article

As the Indian government prepares to release a comprehensive consultation paper on AI regulation, data control and infrastructure ownership have emerged as critical priorities. With nations racing to build sovereign AI, true technological independence hinges on controlling the underlying cloud power, chips, and data centers that drive AI models. To address growing concerns over sensitive data and system access, MeitY has set up a committee to frame a sovereign-cloud policy. Mint explains what sovereign AI entails, why India needs a sovereign cloud, and whether domestic firms must build it.

As the Indian government prepares to release a comprehensive consultation paper on AI regulation, data control and infrastructure ownership have emerged as critical priorities. With nations racing to build sovereign AI, true technological independence hinges on controlling the underlying cloud power, chips, and data centers that drive AI models. To address growing concerns over sensitive data and system access, MeitY has set up a committee to frame a sovereign-cloud policy. Mint explains what sovereign AI entails, why India needs a sovereign cloud, and whether domestic firms must build it.

1. What does it mean for AI to be sovereign?

AI sovereignty is often understood as a nation's ability to develop or control its own AI technology and models. But that is only part of the picture, as AI systems require data, computing power, and cloud infrastructure to train, operate, and scale. Access to computing power—particularly the GPUs required to train and run AI systems—and control over the supporting infrastructure are therefore strategically critical.

For instance, if sensitive Indian data is processed on computing and cloud infrastructure controlled by a foreign entity, questions arise over who can access that data, who operates the systems, and which jurisdiction applies. This makes controlling the cloud infrastructure where AI systems are trained and run a core element of AI sovereignty. Consequently, AI sovereignty cannot be viewed solely through the lens of AI models, technology, or tools. The underlying rails on which these systems run are just as important, if not more so, especially when handling government or other sensitive information.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What’s at stake for consumer companies this festive season?

2. What makes a cloud sovereign?

Simply locating servers in India does not make a cloud sovereign. To date, policy has focused primarily on data residency and localization. However, for a cloud to be truly considered sovereign, a country may need control over the physical infrastructure, the cloud technology and software control systems that manage it, operations and administration, encryption keys, and data access.

There must also be explicit clarity on which country's laws govern the provider and its access to relevant data. These details are critical because a cloud platform can physically reside in India while its underlying technology or operational control remains with a foreign-headquartered firm governed by another nation's laws. India’s proposed framework will need to address these complex requirements, including how critical workloads can remain operational and controlled even during external disruptions.

Also Read | Cancer drug prices: What the 30% margin cap means

3. Why does India want a sovereign cloud now?

The case for a sovereign cloud has grown more compelling as cloud infrastructure has transitioned from an ordinary IT service to strategic national infrastructure, particularly with the rise of AI. Access to computing power, advanced chips, data, and the underlying infrastructure on which AI systems operate is increasingly a matter of national security and competitiveness.

The US-China technology rivalry demonstrates how control over AI infrastructure can be weaponized as a geopolitical tool, as seen with US export controls restricting China's access to advanced chips. India's government has begun responding directly to these concerns. MeitY established the sovereign-cloud committee in August and held consultations with Google, AWS, and Apple in September. C-DAC has since issued an EoI for sovereign cloud services along with a tender for sovereign AI cloud and data-centre infrastructure, signaling that the government is transitioning from defining the regulatory framework to actively procuring the infrastructure.

Also Read | India issues first ever AI agent cyber-attack warning. What’s at stake?

4. Can foreign cloud companies provide a sovereign cloud?

Global cloud companies argue that sovereignty does not necessarily require domestic ownership. Microsoft, for instance, has positioned its new Hyderabad data-centre region, India South Central, as part of its “Sovereign Public Cloud” offering, featuring controls over data residency, encryption keys, and operational access.

A Microsoft executive told Mint in a September interaction that Indian customers could obtain “full sovereign control” over their data, including where it resides, which data centres are used, and which laws apply. AWS, too, provides digital-sovereignty controls and has partnered with Yotta to run sensitive government workloads inside NIC data centres using AWS services. Google offers similar sovereign-cloud capabilities, including dedicated and air-gapped infrastructure.

The question for India, then, is whether these technical and operational controls are sufficient to meet its definition of sovereignty, or whether a sovereign cloud must also entail Indian ownership, control under Indian law and jurisdiction, or both.

Also Read | Will Sebi’s changes to bonds help NBFCs?

5. Does India need Indian cloud companies to build a sovereign cloud?

This is ultimately a question of how India defines sovereignty. Indian ownership could provide the government with greater control over technology, infrastructure, and operations while reducing reliance on companies subject to foreign jurisdictions. Indian technology firms are already positioning themselves to provide sovereign cloud infrastructure for government and enterprise workloads.

TCS, for instance, has developed SovereignSecure Cloud—an indigenous cloud tailored for government, public-sector, and regulated workloads—while Airtel’s Cloud offers control over the data, control plane, operations, and jurisdiction from within India. Yotta has likewise built sovereign AI infrastructure aimed at government and enterprise workloads.

However, mandating an Indian provider could also mean forfeiting some of the scale, technology, and investment available from global hyperscalers. The central question, then, is whether India needs a domestic alternative to AWS, Microsoft, and Google, or whether it simply requires sufficient control over both foreign and domestic providers to ensure the cloud is sovereign. The path India chooses will determine whether it builds a parallel domestic cloud ecosystem or creates sovereignty standards that both global and Indian providers can meet.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Radhika P Nair

Radhika P Nair is National Editor at Mint, bringing two decades of journalistic rigour to the newsroRead more

om. Since joining Mint in September 2025, she has specialised in crafting high-impact analytical narratives for Mint Long Story, focusing on startups, consumer brands, technology, the internet economy and travel.<br><br>A veteran of India’s digital evolution, Radhika has tracked the country’s startup ecosystem for over 15 years. She has reported on the rise of pioneers such as Flipkart, Zomato, Freshworks and Paytm from their nascent stages. Her career is defined by marquee reportage, including breaking the news of Flipkart’s historic $1-billion fundraise in 2014, then the largest by an Indian startup.<br><br>Before Mint, Radhika was Editorial Head at YourStory Media and contributed to leading publications including The Economic Times, NDTV Profit and Outlook Traveller. Her work is characterised by a human-focused, data-driven approach that seeks to understand shifting consumer behaviour with accuracy and depth. She is a two-time recipient of the Best Story of the Year award at The Economic Times. Notably, her Mint Long Story on Kochi’s water metro was cited in the 2026 Economic Survey of the Government of India.<br><br>Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Journalism, where she secured the first rank, and is a university gold medallist in Economics. Based in Chennai, she is an avid traveller who finds joy in a well-cooked meal and is rediscovering her passion for fiction.

Read Less
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
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