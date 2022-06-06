Mint Explainer: Why Apple's production shifting out of China not heading to India

This is a problem that is exaggerated in the extreme. Both Japan and Korea, two manufacturing goliaths of post-War Asia, have strong, active unions, particularly in manufacturing. Gen Douglas MacArthur, who led the American occupation of defeated Japan and supervised the making of Japan’s post-war Constitution, not only put in bars on offensive military capability (as a result of which, Japan has only a self-defence force, not an army that can deploy overseas) but also a basic right to collective bargaining for Japanese workers. Gen MacArthur wanted to make sure that Japan would have a vibrant trade union movement, to act as a counterweight to its longstanding tradition of militarism and the Samurai culture. Korea’s workers’ movements suffered a setback during the dictatorship of Park Chung-hee but continued with restored vigour after the restoration of a substantive democracy. Unions have not obstructed the transformation of Japan nor Korea into manufacturing powerhouses. The point is to manage labour relations in a manner that inspires confidence in all stakeholders.

