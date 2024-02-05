Technology
Govt's ₹1-trillion deep tech fund: why we need it, and is it enough?
Summary
- The Interim Budget saw provisions for a fund worth ₹1 trillion to fund deep-tech companies
The interim union budget for FY25 announced the setting-up of a ₹1 trillion-corpus to fund deep-tech ventures. This gives India’s nascent deep-tech sectors a shot in the arm. However, there will be challenges. Mint explains why the corpus is significant.
