Which sectors are likely to benefit?

Semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and high-tech manufacturing. Globally, other sectors that get clubbed under deep-tech include aviation, climate-tech, mobility, biotics and space. India’s startup economy is the target for this fund, since domestic VCs largely offer early-stage funding that is made available in small ticket sizes. After the budget, union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre will focus on certain strategic sectors to begin with, before other deep-tech sectors also get access to funds. However, the priority sectors for the Centre have not been disclosed yet.