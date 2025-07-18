Missed that tune? Google’s Circle to Search now remembers your song history on Android, suggests report

Google has reportedly started rolling out its Song Search History feature to Android devices, expanding the capabilities of its popular Song Search tool. According to9to5Google, the new feature is now available with the stable version 16.27 of the Google app for Android, several months after iOS users received it in February.

Reportedly, the feature allows users to access a detailed log of songs they have previously searched for using Google’s AI-powered song identification function, which works by playing, humming, or singing a tune.

This latest addition is considered an extension of Google’sCircle to Search tool, a visual lookup feature driven by artificial intelligence, the report adds. When launching the Song Search function, users are now greeted by a familiar interface with an added icon in the top-right corner. Tapping this icon opens up a list of recently identified songs, complete with album artwork, track titles, artist names, and the exact time the song was searched. The history is neatly arranged and grouped by month, with up to 10 results displayed on the main screen.

For users who want to explore further, there is a “Show full history” option at the bottom of the list. This reportedly redirects to Google’sMy Activity page, where a more extensive log of song searches is available. While this page lacks the album art shown in the primary interface, it still includes essential details like the track title, artist, and search time.