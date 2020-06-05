NEW DELHI: Short form video app Mitron which was taken down by Google from its Play Store earlier this week for technical policy violations is back with an updated UX. The app’s landing page says the UX has been changed and issues related to video uploads and app crashes have been addressed.

Following the backlash against Google over the removal of the app, Sameer Samat, vice president, Android and Google Play, had explained that the video app was removed for a number of technical policy violations. However, he suggested that Google had given them some guidance on how to fix the issues and once they were addressed the app can go back up on Play Store.

Accoridng to news reports, the primary issue with the Mitron app was that its Indian developers didn’t make changes to the app after purchasing its source code from Pakistani software company Qboxus. The app is believed to have been developed by an IIT Rorkee student Shivank Agarwal and the company Mitron Tv Pvt Ltd was incorporated on Ministry of Corporate Affairs website on 31 May with location as Bengaluru.

Irfan Sheikh, founder of Qboxus, had also flagged the app for not making the required changes and for its similarity with the original TicTic app. After the Mitorn app was taken down, TicTic too was removed from the Play Store and is not yet back.

Mitron app, launched in April, has amassed over 5 million downloads. Much of the interest in the app was fuelled by online campaigns against Chinese apps, such as TikTok, in retaliation to the Chinese encroachment into Indian territory in the northern most region of Ladakh.

In addition to Mitron, another Indian app Remove China Apps was taken down by Google for violation of policy. Unlike Mitron, its return looks difficult as Google has clearly said it won’t allow any apps to target other third party apps .

