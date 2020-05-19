MIUI 12 update for Xiaomi, Redmi phones to be unveiled today: What to expect

Xiaomi will be launching the MIUI 12 today through a live event. The company will be streaming the launch event live at 8PM GMT (5:30 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube page. The operating system will introduce some new features to Xiaomi’s operating system.

In India, the company had invited users for the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing of K20 series and later confirmed that they had received 17,439 applications. Xiaomi had stopped taking more users from 15 May.

Few of the major upgrades include Dark Mode 2.0 ,a redesigned camera app, new always-on display themes, privacy options, new live wallpapers and more.

The MIUI camera app will also be updated to support the customized layout of buttons and various modes while new multi-tasking features such as window mode will be introduced with the upgrade.

The new upgrade will feature some new health monitoring tools which includes sleep cycle tracker, which is expected to achieve an accuracy as high as 96%.

The new privacy controls includes a new ‘virtual ID’ security protocol. This new protocol will restrict strange and suspicious apps from receiving personal information from the user’s phone as well as track the data these apps have access to.

Xiaomi will also be launching a security feature called ‘Barbed Wire’. This feature will allow users to give apps access to certain permissions only for a limited amount of time.

